Holyland: Man stabbed in stomach in south Belfast
- Published
A man suffered stab wounds to his stomach and left shoulder during an attack in south Belfast on Saturday afternoon.
Police said the incident happened in an alleyway between Damascus Street and Jerusalem Street in the Holyland area at about 14:15 GMT.
Officers were told the suspect was in his 40s and wearing a navy dressing gown.
The victim needed a number of stitches.
PSNI Insp Philip McCullagh said the attacker made off in the direction of Ormeau Road.
He appealed for anyone who saw "anything untoward at the time of the incident" in the Agincourt area to contact police.