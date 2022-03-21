School bus disruption due in Northern Ireland as Unite strike begins
By Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Education Correspondent
- Published
Some school transport, meals and council bin collections will be disrupted by a week-long strike from Monday.
More than 2,000 members of the Unite union are taking strike action in a dispute over pay.
The Education Authority (EA) has said about 300 of its school bus routes are expected to face disruption.
Special schools are likely to be affected and at least one has said it cannot provide in-school teaching.
A union representing some university staff is also beginning a separate five-day strike.
Members of the University and College Union (UCU) previously took 10 days of strike action in February.
The union, which represents lecturers and support staff, is staging a further walk-out at Queen's University and Ulster University in a dispute over pensions, pay and workload.
It is unclear how many classes, lectures and tutorials will be affected.
'Disappointed'
Unite, meanwhile, is one of the largest public sector unions.
Its members are taking action over a local government pay offer of 1.75%, which the union has said is a "real terms pay cut" due to a surge in the cost of living.
The union said that its members in councils, the Education Authority and the Housing Executive expressed overwhelming support for the industrial action in ballots.
The Education Authority, some local council services including bin collections and Housing Executive maintenance will be the main things affected by the week-long strike.
Unite members will be holding a number of pickets across Northern Ireland on Monday.
The Education Authority, though, has said it is "disappointed" at the union's decision to strike over what it has said is a nationally-agreed pay award.
The authority said school transport, school meals and youth services would face disruption as a result.
Translink services and private hire bus and taxis will not be directly affected, but a number of Education Authority "yellow buses" to schools will be.
"Whilst we respect the right of those taking part in the strike to raise their concerns, we are disappointed at the decision to take this action in relation to a pay award that has been agreed and settled at a national level with trade unions in line with established collective bargaining arrangements," the Education Authority said.
"We remain very concerned about the disproportionate impact the industrial action could potentially have on children with special educational needs, and those entitled to free school meals."
It has said some parents would have to consider "alternative arrangements" to get children to school and provide them with lunch.
'Disruption to meals'
The Education Authority has published details on its website of about 300 school bus routes that are likely to be affected, and the schools involved.
A number of special school bus routes in Belfast will be disrupted, as well as transport to primary and post-primary schools in areas of County Fermanagh including Enniskillen and Lisnaskea.
Some "yellow bus" routes in County Antrim, including areas like Lisburn and Antrim town, and County Down, including the Ards peninsula, also face disruption.
"There may be some disruption to the availability of meals in some schools," the Education Authority also said.
"We are working closely with schools and have asked them to notify parents where possible if meals will not be served."
If meals are not available, the Education Authority said it would deliver packed lunches to pupils entitled to free school meals.
Many special schools in particular face transport problems because many of their pupils rely on Education Authority buses.
Some classroom assistants in special schools who are members of Unite may also be on strike.
School closed due to strike
One special school in Belfast has already written to the parents of its pupils to tell them it will not be able to provide in-school teaching on Monday.
Glenveagh Special School in south Belfast said the decision followed "a comprehensive risk assessment to determine the impact of the strike action".
"We have concluded that due to lack of staffing, we will unfortunately be unable to safely provide face-to-face teaching and support for pupils on Monday," the letter to parents said.
The school said it would provide remote learning for pupils or send work home for them instead.
Glenveagh also said it would make a decision on Monday about the rest of the week, but told parents they may need to make their own transport arrangements and send a packed lunch for their child if they were coming into school.
While it is the only special school so far unable to offer face-to-face teaching on Monday, the Education Authority has named a number of others facing transport problems.
A father, whose 14-year-old son attends Glenveagh, told BBC Radio Ulster's Evening Extra on Friday that while it was frustrating as a parent, it was his son who would suffer most.
"Eoghan is severely autistic, he has severe learning difficulties, ADHD, he's non-verbal, so communication with him requires a one-to-one at all times," said Seamus Flannigan.
"Any deviations from his routine, he gets very upset about it."