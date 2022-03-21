Covid-19: Masks no longer required in NI post-primary schools
Post-primary pupils in Northern Ireland will no longer need to wear face coverings in classrooms.
Masks had been a requirement for pupils since the start of term in August 2021.
But the education minister announced she was removing the requirement from 21 March.
It brings Northern Ireland into line with the rest of the UK and the Republic of Ireland, where similar guidance for school pupils has been adopted.
The guidance was removed in England in January, while Scotland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland removed face-coverings as a requirement in classrooms on 28 February.
The Covid-19 advice from the Department of Education to schools in Northern Ireland was guidance rather than law.
The guidance had recommended that post-primary pupils wear a face-covering in classrooms, school corridors and other areas like toilets.
Primary pupils do not have to wear masks in school but are encouraged to do so on school transport.
'Disrupted learning'
In a written statement to the assembly last week, Education Minister Michelle McIlveen said masks had been beneficial in reducing coronavirus cases but they had "disrupted learning by making communication with teaching staff and peers more difficult".
"Many young people will also have found the wearing of face coverings for long periods to have been uncomfortable," she said.
"I have taken into account the views of the Department of Health, trade unions, school staff, the parents who have either spoken or written to me and the young people who I have met in schools and through other avenues.
"I have also taken into account a range of studies from across the UK on this issue.
"As a result of my review of this guidance, from 21 March, the recommendation that face coverings are worn by post-primary pupils in classrooms will be removed from my department's guidance.
"Their use at this stage will still be recommended in corridors, communal areas and on public and school transports."