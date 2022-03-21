P&O Ferries Larne route remains suspended after sackings
- Published
P&O ferries remain suspended between Larne and Cairnryan after the company fired 800 of its workers on Thursday.
The company said its services were "unable to run for the next few days" and it had not been able to arrange alternative travel for the route between Northern Ireland and Scotland.
"For essential travel, customers are advised to seek alternatives themselves," the firm said on Monday.
P&O has faced heavy criticism for how it handled last week's announcement.
It had been suggested at the time that it could be a week before its ferries could resume the crossing.
P&O said it would update its Twitter account every three hours to inform people of the operational situation.
#POLarne #POCairnryan Services remain suspended. It is no longer possible for us to arrange travel via an alternative operator on this route. For essential travel, customers are advised to seek alternatives themselves..— P&O Ferries Updates (@POferriesupdate) March 21, 2022
On Monday, Northern Ireland's Consumer Council said that following talks with P&O, travellers affected by the disruption could re-book their crossing with Stena Line and claim expenses from P&O.
The council's head of transport, Richard Williams, said people could also claim for additional expenditure, such as some hotel or mileage costs.
"Originally that wasn't going to be the case but they've accepted that because they can't provide the re-rerouting they normally would that people really have to book with Stena," he said.
Mr Williams said it was common for mechanical issues to cause delays to ferry services but the P&O situation was one that was "going on and on".
"It is certainly an unusual situation which is causing real problems for passengers," he added.
Mr Williams said the biggest issue was the employee situation but he warned the company faced "financial repercussions" to resolve customer issues also.
Danny McQuaid, who lost his job and represents the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT), had described P&O's decision to sack staff and replace them with agency workers as "absolutely brutal".
On Sunday, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said P&O's move had been "awful" and "wrong" and the government would examine the legality of its actions.
Almost a quarter of staff learned of their dismissals via a pre-recorded video message while a private security firm was sent on board the vessel in Larne to remove staff.
Some of the dismissed workers and trade unions held a protest at Larne port on Friday.
'Feel sorry for staff'
Geraldine Sinclair, who was due to travel with P&O on Thursday to a family event in Scotland said she would never use the company again because of how they treated customers and staff,
She told BBC News NI's Good Morning Ulster she needed to re-arrange transport and was told she would receive a refund.
"I don't think much of them but to be honest, it's the staff I feel sorry for. We've all been there with redundancies but certainly not like that," she said.
Geraldine's husband Jim said he would avoid the company unless there was "no viable alternative".
P&O has said its decision to fire workers was to secure the future viability of the business.
It explained that required "swift and significant changes now".