The Simpsons' Derry Girls tribute like 'papal blessing'
Hit TV comedy Derry Girls has received what is widely regarded as one of pop culture's greatest accolades - a hat-tip from the creators of The Simpsons.
Writer Lisa McGee shared photos from an upcoming Simpsons episode on Twitter showing Springfield's "Dairy Girls Ice Cream" parlour.
The Simpsons producer Matt Selman subsequently confirmed it was a subtle nod to the Channel 4 comedy.
"Simpsons did it," Ms McGee wrote on Twitter.
Derry Girls debuted in 2018, and stars Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Nicola Coughlan, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell, Louisa Harland and Dylan Llewellyn as a group of teenagers growing up in the city in the 1990s.
A major ratings success, the first episode of its second series had a consolidated audience of 3.2 million viewers and was Channel 4's biggest UK comedy launch episode for 15 years.
A third and final series is to begin shortly.
Marie-Louise Muir from the Talking Derry Girls podcast said the Simpsons reference was "almost like a papal blessing".
"The Simpsons, in terms of popular culture is up there, to have Derry Girls referenced in the Simpsons is huge," she told BBC Radio Foyle.
"In terms of popular cultural references the Simpsons is where it's at".
The show was trending on Twitter after Ms McGee shared the images and Mr Selman clarified it was indeed a reference to the Derry-based comedy.
"It's the least we could do!", Mr Selman tweeted.
Fans too were quick to react on social media with many pointing out the significance of a mention in The Simpsons, and some calling for a crossover episode of the two shows.
The Simpsons, the longest-running comedy on US television, is well known for its references to classic movie and TV, its celebrity cameo appearances and subtle nods to pop culture.
The most-famous animated family on the planet have previously made reference to Derry.
In a 2009 episode, the Simpsons flew to Ireland on board a Derryair plane, for a St Patricks' Day visit during which they visited the Giant's Causeway.