Belfast: Man arrested after young woman sexually assaulted
A man has been arrested following the serious sexual assault of a 19-year-old woman who was forced into a house in Belfast on St Patrick's Day.
Police said the woman had been walking on Malone Avenue at around 18:00 GMT when she was attacked.
The man, aged 35, was arrested on suspicion of several sexual offences.
PSNI Det Ch Insp Kerry Brennan said they wished to acknowledge the "tremendous courage" of the young victim in coming forward.
"Please be assured that we have specially trained officers who will treat victims with sensitivity and respect.
"We will robustly investigate reports and remain determined to bring anyone involved in any form of abuse before the courts to answer for their crimes."
The PSNI has appealed for anyone with information about the incident to contact them.