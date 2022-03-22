Former Barry's theme park in Portrush aims reopen at Easter
The new operators of the former Barry's theme park in Portrush hope to reopen it at Easter.
The Curry family, who run Curry's Fun Park in Salthill, County Galway, have taken on a long-term lease.
Barry's had been operated for almost 100 years by the Trufelli family but closed at the start of lockdown and was sold in 2021 to the Belfast businessman Michael Herbert.
The Curry family said they were "delighted" to have taken it on.
The Barry's site was sold as a development opportunity with the expectation that it would be developed for housing.
Residents and local representatives expressed concern at the time that the complex would be renovated into apartments.
It was later advertised to let as a "prime leisure and entertainment venue".
Owen Curry, from Curry's Fun Park, said: "We are delighted to have secured such a prominent trading location that is very important to Portrush and the wider north coast area.
"We look forward to building on that great foundation - Portrush is an iconic destination in Northern Ireland for locals and visitors alike.
"We are very excited by the prospect of operating this legendary amusement park and we look forward to getting started.
"It is important to note the incredible contribution that the Trufelli family has made not only to the town of Portrush, but to many peoples holidays and memories over almost 100 years."