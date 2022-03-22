Covid-19 powers extended amid DUP criticism
By Stephen Walker
BBC News NI Political Correspondent
- Published
A Democratic Unionist Party assembly member has branded regulations aimed to fight Covid-19 as "extensive, sweeping and draconian".
Paul Frew said the powers should not be extended.
Assembly members were debating extending powers to fight Covid-19 by six months until September 2022 - which passed by 57 votes to 25.
Health Minister Robin Swann said extending the powers was an "insurance policy should the worst happen".
But Mr Frew, who represents North Antrim, said many of the original restrictions had "caused great harm".
He said some of the rules had been "catastrophic", described them as a "shambles", claimed they were "draconian " and the regulations were often "confusing".
He also appealed to assembly members that "there must be a better way".
Speaking during the debate on Monday, the former economy minister said previous regulations "were wished up in the morning, written up in the afternoon and implemented in the evening - enforced that very same day and at times it was catastrophic".
He added: "There is no evidence from this minister as to why these powers need to be extended."
The health minister brought the Coronavirus Act 2020 extension of powers order to Stormont and the act has now been extended until 24 September 2022.
Mr Swann told assembly members (MLAs) that if the order was not extended: "We will not be able to legislate to protect public health in the event of a worsening of the pandemic."
The current rules were due to expire on Thursday.
Mr Swann also criticised some MLAs who were against the extension and said they were "seeking to deliberately misinform and distort the truth".
The health minister said he welcomed the debate about the regulations and said during the pandemic, ministers had agreed a "collective response".
Mr Frew said if he was health minister he would not have brought these regulations to the house.
But Mr Swann, who shares a constituency with Mr Frew, responded sharply.
He said: "[I] fear of how many people we would have had in our hospitals and how many people would not actually be walking the streets of Northern Ireland today in regards to some of the positions the member may have taken should he have been in this position."
The act being debated was a legal tool to bring in restrictions, but without an executive in place it could be ineffective.
The move to extend the powers was backed by a number of Stormont parties.
Sinn Féin's health spokesperson Colm Gildernew said people had been through a "long and difficult two years".
He backed the extension and said people must "guard against complacency".
South Belfast MLA Paula Bradshaw, from the Alliance Party, also backed the extension and said: "We do not know what lies ahead."
She said she hoped the extension of the powers would be the last one.
SDLP MLA Colin McGrath also supported the move to extend the powers and he wanted to know if the extension was not granted "what is the alternative?"
Criticism of move
However, there was criticism from a number of members.
Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) MLA Jim Allister wanted to know if the restrictions could be applied in the absence of an executive.
DUP MLA Pam Cameron said her party was not being whipped during the debate and she had concerns, so when it came to a vote she would abstain.
She said she hoped the legislation would not have to be used again.
There was also criticism from DUP MLA Deborah Erskine.
MLAs also supported an extension to regulations for councils.
Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said the extension would enable councils to meet virtually during the pandemic.
This move was backed on an oral vote.