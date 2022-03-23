Custody cells in many NI courts 'not fit for purpose'
By Julian O'Neill
BBC News NI Home Affairs Correspondent
- Published
Custody cells in many of Northern Ireland courts "are not fit for purpose", according to a report.
Criminal Justice Inspection (CJI) found some issues "were impossible to rectify" in centuries-old court buildings.
That is despite significant investment having been undertaken.
It said problems included cramped conditions and a lack of natural light or ventilation.
There are cells in 17 courthouses, where individuals are usually held for an hour or more before appearing in the dock.
Three locations potentially unsafe
CJI found nine court buildings have cells which failed to meet expectations.
They are Ballymena, Downpatrick, Enniskillen, Limavady, Lisburn, Londonderry, Magherafelt, Newtownards and Omagh.
The CJI report went on to state that inspectors considered cells at three locations to be potentially unsafe - Magherafelt, Lisburn and Limavady.
"They were built in an era when the standards of accommodation for holding people accused of offences were very different," Jacqui Durkan, from the CJI, said.
"However, they are still in use today.
"During the Covid pandemic significantly fewer detainees were required to appear in court in person.
"The potential to sustain these arrangements and reduce detention in unsuitable courthouse cells could be explored."
An attempt to close some "unsuitable and underutilised" courthouses was halted by legal action in 2016, but the CJI said that course of action is still required.
The report also found staff treated detainees "respectfully and with dignity".
A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Courts and Tribunal Service said they welcomed "the recognition of the challenges faced by operating an aged estate and the ongoing investment to improve the condition of it".