North Belfast: Flax Street assault victim dies
- Published
A 31-year-old man has died following an altercation in north Belfast last week.
The man has been named by police as Joseph Ritch and he died in hospital on Wednesday night.
He had received a neck wound during the assault at a house in Flax Street at about 06:40 GMT on Friday 18 March.
Detectives are treating his death as suspicious and they are appealing to anyone with information to contact them on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers.
A 30-year-old who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder was later released pending further enquiries.