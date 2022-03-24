Couple scammed out of £77,000 by 'fraud squad'
A County Armagh couple have been scammed out of £77,000 after criminals pretended to be police officers from the "fraud squad".
The couple received a phone call on Sunday 13 March from a person claiming to be in London.
The man was told his account had been hacked and he noticed a transaction that he did not recognise.
Both he and his wife then created separate accounts and transferred the £77,000 after being instructed to.
PSNI Insp Mark Conway said enquiries were ongoing and that the couple had suffered a "horrible experience".
"In this particular case, where such a significant amount of money has been taken, it is devastating," he said.
"This couple have been conned out of their hard-earned cash - tens of thousands of pounds.
"We can only imagine how distressing and traumatic this ordeal is for them."
Insp Conway urged people to always err on the side of caution and to be on their guard.
"It's also really important if you have older members of family, talk with them and tell them legitimate providers will never seek their personal details, such as banking information, over the phone.
"This is a really important conversation to have."