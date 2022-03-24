Firefighters tackle another blaze in the Mournes
Firefighters have returned to the Mournes to tackle another gorse fire in the mountains.
Crews are dealing with three seats of fire near Bloody Bridge, County Down, on Wednesday morning.
Fires were first reported in the area on Tuesday, at Spelga and the Hen and Cock mountains.
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said those blazes had been extinguished and crews were withdrawn on Wednesday night.
At one point the fires were described as "significant", with the front measuring about two miles (3km).
At the height of the incidents on Wednesday, the fire service said the operation involved six engines and more 30 personnel.
NI Water claims the three fires on Wednesday caused severe damage to the natural environment, adding that wildfires can pose a risk to drinking water supply.
Rebecca Allen, catchment liaison officer, says while tap water quality remains unaffected, work is under way to maintain that.
"Wildfires not only pose a terrible risk to all life but can remove the primary layer of vegetation, leaving the burned bare soil exposed to erosion which then makes its way into the reservoirs, from where water is abstracted for treatment to be drinking water," she said.
"Extra water samples have to be collected and analysed, streams from burned areas need isolated, and other remedial measures must be taken like blocking streams to protect reservoirs."
Thursday's outbreak is the latest in a number of gorse fires this week.
A fire in Belfast's Cave Hill broke out on Monday night.
Others were put out on nearby Black Mountain and in Rathfriland, County Down.