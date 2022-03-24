Covid-19: Two deaths reported and 538 in hospital
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Two new Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Thursday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 3,287.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
Another 2,524 cases of coronavirus were reported on Thursday, up from 2,269 cases on Wednesday.
There are 538 people with Covid in hospital in Northern Ireland, up from 527 on Wednesday.
Seven patients are in intensive care with Covid-19.
Last updated 24 March at 14:10 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 3,750,470 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Thursday.
A total of 1,422,973 people have had their first dose and 1,329,366 have had their second dose, while 20,579 third doses have been administered.
A total of 977,552 booster jabs have been administered.
Last updated 24 March at 12:00 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
There are 1,425 people in hospital with Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland as of the latest figures on Thursday, up from 1,395 on Wednesday.
There are 53 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units on Thursday, down from 55 on Wednesday.
The total number of Covid-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic is 6,685 as of the latest update on Wednesday 23 March.
This figure, which is subject to revision, includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 7,038 PCR test-confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in the Republic of Ireland as of Wednesday.
In addition, 14,060 people registered a positive antigen test.
Last update: 24 March
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,828,358 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Wednesday 23 March.
A total of 3,826,297 people have had their first dose and 3,762,193 have had their second dose, while 3,762,193 single-dose vaccines have been administered.
A total of 2,888,156 booster jabs had been administered as of Wednesday.
Last updated: 24 March
Source: Department of Health Ireland