Euro 2028: Northern Ireland 'cannot provide support' for bid
By Gareth Gordon
BBC News NI Political Correspondent
- Published
Economy Minister Gordon Lyons has said NI cannot provide support, at this stage, for a joint UK and Ireland bid to host football matches at Euro 2028.
In a letter to other ministers, the DUP minister cites the lack of an executive and budget.
He also highlights a lack of stadiums with the capacity to host games.
The football associations of Northern Ireland, England, Wales, Scotland and the Republic of Ireland submitted an official joint bid on Wednesday.
There are currently no stadiums in Northern Ireland that meet the competition's minimum capacity requirement of 30,000 for hosting matches and, with Windsor Park's capacity now 18,500, hopes appear to hinge on the redevelopment of Casement Park.
Planning permission for the 34,500-capacity stadium in west Belfast was granted in July, with a desired completion date of summer 2024, but the project will be the subject of a judicial review in March following a challenge by a local residents' group.
In his letter, seen by the BBC, Mr Lyons says work is continuing to finalise the cost/benefit assessment of Northern Ireland hosting seven matches, but at this stage the figures paint a positive position.
It is estimated an investment of about £101m will bring a return of £217m.
At present, costs would be in the region of £74m, the majority of which would be due from 2027 onwards.
However, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) assembly member says the lack of a decision-making mechanism and an agreed budget means Northern Ireland cannot provide "in principle support" for the bid at this stage.
The main obstacles to Northern Ireland's participation in the Euro 2028 bid, he adds, remains the lack of stadium capacity and clarity on, and provision for, costs.
In February, the DUP's Paul Givan resigned as first minister as part of the party's protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol, causing the collapse of the Stormont executive.
Earlier this week, Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough insisted that Northern Ireland must not miss out on hosting matches at Euro 2028 should the UK and the Republic of Ireland's joint bid to stage the tournament be successful.
Irish FA chief executive Patrick Nelson last month stated his desire to see Northern Ireland play a full part in hosting the tournament.
The five associations previously considered seeking to stage the World Cup in 2030 and conducted a £2.8m feasibility study into a potential bid.
But in February they decided to focus their efforts on Euro 2028.
Russia has declared an interest in staging the tournament despite being banned from international football.
Russian clubs and national teams are currently suspended by Fifa and Uefa - world and European football's governing bodies, respectively - because of the country's invasion of Ukraine, pending the outcome of an appeal by the Football Union of Russia to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
Despite the ban, the union's executive committee has backed a bid for the European Championships in 2028 and 2032.
Turkey's football association also announced it has submitted its own expression of interest to Uefa.