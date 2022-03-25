North Belfast: Collapsed wall on building closes Antrim road
A road in north Belfast remains partially closed on Friday morning due to the collapse of a wall on a Chinese takeaway.
The wall collapsed on the Antrim Road on Thursday afternoon leaving the inside of the building exposed.
Road closures are currently in place between Cavehill Road, Alexander Park Avenue and Limestone Road.
Police say the road will be closed until at least Friday evening so the building can be demolished safely.
There have been no reports of injuries.