North Belfast: Boy,13, attacked in sectarian hate crime
A 13-year-old boy has been targeted in what police are treating as a sectarian assault by a gang in north Belfast.
A group of up to 10 people attacked the boy on the Old Park Road at about 18:00 GMT on Wednesday.
Police say they are treating the incident as a sectarian hate crime and have appealed for information.
The boy's mother told the Belfast Telegraph that her son suffered a black eye and bruising when he was attacked on his way to football training.