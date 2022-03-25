Homes for Ukraine: Executive Office 'needs help' to match refugees
By Claire Graham
BBC News NI
- Published
The Executive Office has called on the UK government to provide more help to match refugees to Northern Ireland sponsors.
It said it needs further assistance to make links through the Foreign Office's contacts in the region.
Refugees need people in the UK willing to sponsor them as part of their visa application.
Visits to sponsors' homes will begin on Monday, the Executive Office confirmed.
The Homes for Ukraine scheme has been criticised for being slow and difficult to find matches.
Therese Gorman in Lisburn has been trying to find a refugee to sponsor.
She told BBC Radio Ulster's Evening Extra programme it had been a "minefield".
"I saw the need, I wanted to step up straightaway, I had to wait until the government got a scheme going.
"Now I'm hearing on the news that there are actual children and mothers starving. They're cut off from food and electricity and water.
"And I'm here with this big empty house wanting to help and it's very frustrating I can't move this any way forward without some sort of government help.
"I've just got nowhere. I've tried so hard. Where other countries seem to be saying come on ahead, no visas, no hassle, no anything just come, ours seems to be fraught with difficulty, it's just a mine field and it's taken hours and hours and actually I haven't made any contact with anybody."
Process 'may not work for everyone'
An Executive Office spokesperson said: "We have raised with the UK government the need for them to provide further assistance in making links through the contacts that the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has in Ukraine and the surrounding region."
They said the matching process "may not work for everyone".
"Anyone who has registered an interest in providing accommodation for a refugee under the Homes for Ukraine scheme, and does not know a Ukrainian person or family to sponsor, is encouraged to make contact with local community or faith based organisations to help facilitate the matching process.
"Anyone who is not able to find a match under the Homes for Ukraine Scheme will have further opportunities to provide support to a refugee when other schemes are developed as part of the ongoing humanitarian effort."
The visa required to travel here under the Homes for Ukraine Scheme is subject to satisfactory checks carried out by the Home Office on both the sponsor and refugee.
The executive office added they have put "arrangements in place for home visits to take place from Monday".