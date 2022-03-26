Belfast film a 'fabulous backdrop' for NI film industry
By Judith Cummings
BBC News NI
- Published
While the focus of the film industry is in Hollywood, gearing up for the 94th Academy Awards, Northern Ireland continues to reap its rewards.
Game of Thrones undeniably changed the perception of Northern Ireland as a filming location and the financial gains have been immense.
NI Screen said the HBO drama injected £251m across its eight seasons into the local economy.
Demand to film in NI continues with Belfast Harbour set to add six stages.
In recent years, films like Dungeons and Dragons, due for release in 2022 and starring Chris Pine and Hugh Grant, mean star spotting has become something of a sport for the eagle-eyed movie fan.
While Belfast was filmed on a set in England, its ties to the city mean it has had a positive impact on the Northern Ireland film industry.
Belfast Harbour Studios, across the lough from Titanic Studios where Game of Thrones was filmed, currently inhabits eight acres of Giant's Park but expansion is on the horizon.
Speaking to BBC News NI in Los Angeles, Belfast Harbour chief executive Joe O'Neill said there continues to be a very strong level of interest in Northern Ireland and in Belfast for the production of films.
"The Belfast movie has provided a fabulous backdrop for that. We see that in all of the meetings we've had in the last couple of days," he said.
"Those meetings are to promote our expanded studio offer, so we're out to tender at this moment, where we're going to quadruple the size of the Belfast Harbour Studios, we're going to add a further six stages.
"Anything like the Belfast movie that creates demand and profile for Belfast is superb."
After Game of Thrones finished filming in 2018, Northern Ireland, its studios and its stunning scenery has continued to attract big productions, providing employment for a growing production talent pool.
The Northman, starring Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgard which is being released next month, was filmed in Belfast Harbour Studios and on location in Northern Ireland in 2020.
NI Screen said it employed approximately 439 Northern Ireland-resident crew and is estimated to have returned £33.5m to the economy.
And the streaming services are also coming to Northern Ireland.
US actor and comedian Kevin Hart is currently in Belfast filming Lift, a heist movie for Netflix.
Another Netflix film, The School for Good and Evil, again filmed in Belfast Harbour Studios and on location in Northern Ireland for 20 weeks in 2021.
About 372 NI-resident crew worked on the film.
Richard Williams, chief executive of Northern Ireland Screen, said success is "all about profile".
"It's all about energy and perception. And having a film named after our capital city at the Oscars is huge profile, it's huge credibility," he added.
"We've been out here for meetings with the streamers and the studios and everyone is congratulating us on the success of Belfast.
"In fact in one meeting, I was talking to some executive and glanced behind me to realise that Belfast was coming up on the moving screen behind me. It's huge for us."
And as productions continue to come to Northern Ireland, the BBC is working with NI Screen on an initiative to help people break into the creative industries.
The Creative Industries New Entrants (CINE) scheme will target a range of areas from broadcasting, television production and online content, to games and animation.