Simon Coveney: Man and woman arrested over Coveney security alert
- Published
A man and a woman have been arrested over a security alert which led to the Irish foreign minister being evacuated from a venue in north Belfast.
Simon Coveney was giving a peace-building talk at the Houben Centre, on the Crumlin Road, when the hijacking and security alert happened on Friday.
Police carried out searches on Saturday evening in the Ballysillan and Springmartin areas of north Belfast.
A number of items, including a suspected firearm, were recovered.
A man aged 41 was arrested under the Terrorism Act, while a 38-year-old woman was detained on suspicion of possessing a firearm in suspicious circumstances, possessing criminal property and concealing criminal property.
Two vehicles, a quantity of controlled drugs and a large sum of cash were also recovered, police said.