Mourne mountains: Firefighters tackle fire near Spelga Dam
Firefighters are tackling a blaze near Spelga Dam in the Mourne mountains.
The fire is the latest in a string of blazes in the Mournes over the past week.
The fire service said one fire engine was already at Spelga and another had been dispatched to the scene.
It follows fires at Spelga and on Hen and Cock mountains on Tuesday evening, as well as a gorse fire in the Bloody Bridge area which firefighters believe was started deliberately.
There were also fires on Cave Hill and Black Mountain in Belfast on Tuesday.
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) warned the public of the "devastating impact" of wildfires.
It said dealing with the blazes had a draining effect on its resources.