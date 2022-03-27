Brexit: UUP will not attend rallies opposing NI Protocol
- Published
The Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) will not be attending any more rallies against the Northern Ireland Protocol, party leader Doug Beattie has said.
Rallies have been organised by unionist and loyalist representatives in opposition to the protocol.
They have been attended by DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and TUV leader Jim Allister among others, including UUP representatives.
Mr Beattie said the rallies were "raising tensions".
Mr Allister rejected that claim, while Sir Jeffrey has also condemned the use of violence.
Mr Beattie said: "It is now clear that anti-protocol rallies are being used to raise the temperature in Northern Ireland and adding to tensions that now see a resurgence in UVF activity.
"The Ulster Unionist Party will not be part of raising tensions or the temperature by bringing people onto the streets with an intent to harness anger."
The UUP leader said his party remained opposed to the protocol, which he said had caused "real societal harm".
The protocol is a special Brexit deal for Northern Ireland designed to prevent the return of a hard land border with the Republic of Ireland.
It was agreed between the UK government and the EU in 2019 and came into force in January 2021. It led to new checks and paperwork for certain goods which are imported into Northern Ireland from Great Britain.
Many unionists strongly oppose the protocol as it created a trade border in the Irish Sea. They argue that it creates additional costs for businesses and undermines Northern Ireland's place in the UK.
In February, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) withdrew Paul Givan as first minister from the Stormont Executive, citing its concern over a lack of progress made towards resolving the problems it said existed with the NI Protocol.
This decision by the Ulster Unionist leader to walk away from anti-protocol rallies comes just days after police blamed loyalist paramilitaries for a hoax bomb alert which forced Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney to be evacuated from a peace event in Belfast.
Doug Beattie said he was worried about an escalation in Ulster Volunteer Force activity and said it was clear anti-protocol rallies were being used to raise the temperature, adding to tensions which he said have now led to a resurgence of the loyalist paramilitary group.
Mr Beattie's position was criticised by Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) leader Jim Allister, who said he rejected the notion that rallies were in any way linked to violence.
Speaking before Mr Beattie Beattie issued his statement on Sunday evening, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson condemned any use of violence to achieve political goals.
"It leads to wrecked lives and broken homes. Youthful lives are left tarnished with a criminal record," he said in a statement.
"I urge everyone to make their arguments strongly and powerfully but this must be done peacefully and lawfully.
"Any suggestion of paramilitary groupings using threats or intimidation must be condemned.
"Politics is the only legitimate path to change and yet the dither and delay of the government and their failure to act on the protocol is undermining the credibility of this message."