Is this spell of weather set to continue?
By Angie Phillips
BBC News NI Weather Presenter
- Published
High pressure brought some sunshine and warmth over the weekend.
Temperatures were up to 18.7 Celsius at the Giant's Causeway, Country Antrim, on Saturday, and we saw 18.3 Celsius in Castlederg in Country Tyrone on Sunday.
That's a good eight or nine degrees above the average for late March which is about 10C or 11C.
The high was centred to just east over the North Sea bringing mild, continental air from the southeast.
On Monday, temperatures are not as high as they were in places during the weekend.
However, they will still be well above average at 16C or 17C, probably towards the west.
Climate change?
Of course there are always concerns about unseasonably warm weather.
But we can't put one spell of weather down to climate change.
Yes, temperatures have been above average but it is not unheard of.
Once a large, high pressure becomes established, it can sit around for quite a while, essentially blocking weather systems.
'Peddling back towards winter'
However, changes are on the way in the days ahead.
Although we are now in British Summertime, the weather is peddling back towards winter, especially from mid-week onwards.
Temperatures will be falling away and after a weather front moves through from the north on Wednesday, bringing cloud and showers in behind it, the wind will be coming in from a north-easterly direction.
So for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, temperatures will be below average by a few degrees and for most will be in single figures.
Under clear skies, widespread frost will develop at night too; temperatures as low as -2C or -3C for some inland areas areas.
That is not good news for spring plants.
There's also a risk of a few wintry showers, maybe more so towards the northwest and the Mournes.
However, they'll be well scattered and many parts will become dry, bright and breezy.