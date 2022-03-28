Ex-soldier fails to appear before inquest into death of Thomas Mills
By Kevin Sharkey
BBC News NI
- Published
An ex-soldier is to be referred to the High Court after he failed to appear before an inquest into the death of a Protestant man in Belfast 50 years ago.
Thomas Mills, 56, died after being shot while working as a night watchman at Finlay's packaging factory on the Ballygomartin Road in 1972.
His death was blamed on the IRA until recent years.
In 2019, his family told BBC News NI a draft Historical Enquiries Team report informed them the Army was responsible.
An Army veteran, known as M4 and referred to at the inquest as "the shooter", had previously challenged a subpoena to attend the hearing, citing his privilege against self-incrimination.
The case went as far as the Court of Appeal and senior judges ruled that sufficient legal safeguards were in place for him to take part as a witness at the hearing.
M4 was due to appear before the inquest on Monday but he failed to appear, in breach of the subpoena.
The coroner's court has now referred the matter to the High Court.