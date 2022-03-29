Omagh man jailed for voyeurism involving young girls
- Published
A man has been jailed for covertly taking images of young girls while they were changing and filming a child as she showered.
Lee Nugent, 41, from Castleroddy Road, Omagh, County Tyrone, pleaded guilty to voyeurism charges, possessing indecent images of children and distributing an indecent image of a child.
He took photographs through a window while two young girls were changing.
One of the girls saw Nugent standing at the window with his phone raised.
As the activity was private, this led to two voyeurism charges, although the photographs did not show anything placing them in the category of indecent child imagery.
Both victims were in a state of partial undress and were topless at the time.
Police were alerted but no images were found and Nugent gave a no comment interview.
A file was sent to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) and it appears a recommendation was made by police not to prosecute, the court heard.
But the prosecutor was not satisfied and asked the PSNI's cybercrime team to investigate, resulting in the charges.
A total of 15 images were recovered and led to a further count of voyeurism, including a covertly taken image of another 12-year-old girl as she was showering.
Nugent claimed an indecent image of a fourth victim was "sent to him by her boyfriend".
The offending occurred on various dates between July and August 2019.
A prosecuting lawyer told Dungannon Crown Court some of the girls declined to give victim impact statements.
One victim expressed fear that Nugent had sent images of her to others but the prosecution advised there was no evidence this occurred.
However, it was stressed: "The impact on this victim has to be considered by the court as an aggravating factor. It is taken that this will have had a major impact on the young female."
Another victim described feeling "violated" and underwent specialist counselling for a year.
A defence barrister said Nugent has no previous record and pleaded guilty at a very early stage.
"My client has shown remorse and taken steps to address his offending behaviour," his barrister said.
'Despicable behaviour'
Judge Peter Irvine QC said: "This was a truly despicable series of behaviours. It's totally incomprehensible that he would engage in such deprived and depraved activity.
"He has a clear propensity directly toward sexually deviant activity involving young girls."
Nugent was jailed for a total of four years for three counts of voyeurism, two of possessing indecent images of children and one of distributing an indecent image of a child.
Half the sentence will be served in custody and half on licence.
He was also made subject to a Sexual Offences Prevention Order for 10 years and will remain on the sex offender register for the same duration.