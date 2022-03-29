Firefighters tackling Belfast city centre blaze
A fire has broken out at the rooftop bar Babel in Belfast city centre on Tuesday afternoon.
Smoke has been seen pouring out from the bar in the Bullitt Hotel on Ann Street.
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue service has been sent to the scene of the blaze.
Police have closed off Victoria Street in the city centre and have advised people to avoid the area while the fire is being dealt with.
The Bullitt Hotel posted on Facebook to confirm a fire had broken out.
It said "all guests and staff have been evacuated safely" and thanked the emergency services "for such a quick response".
Very concerning fire at Babel, hope everyone is safe! pic.twitter.com/eR0HEecwNS— Hospitality Ulster (@HospUlster) March 29, 2022
Hospitality Ulster say the fire broke out at the Babel Rooftop Bar of the Bullitt Hotel and described news of the fire as "devastating".
Its Chief Executive Colin Neill said it would do everything it could "to support the management and staff as the situation evolves".