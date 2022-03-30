Castlewellan: Child seen wandering alone in early hours of the morning
Police are investigating a report of a young child, believed to be a girl, wandering alone on Castlewellan's Main Street in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
The child was reported to have been seen at about 04:55 BST in the County Down town.
Police attended and did not find a child.
The girl was seen walking on the footpath near the entrance to the forest park
However officers then viewed CCTV footage and said that the child did not appear to turn into the park but continued into town.
The girl was wearing a light purple coat and pink trousers.
PSNI Insp Conway said: "We are very concerned for the welfare of this child and would appeal to anyone with information to contact us urgently on 101 quoting 181 30/03/22."