Covid-19: Five Covid-related deaths and 1,414 cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Five new Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Wednesday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 3,320.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
Another 1,414 cases of coronavirus were reported on Wednesday, down from 1,731 cases on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, there were 542 people with Covid-19 in hospital in Northern Ireland and six patients were in intensive care.
On Tuesday, there were 529 people with Covid-19 in hospital in Northern Ireland and five patients were in intensive care.
Last updated 30 March at 14:15 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 3,755,378 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Wednesday.
On Wednesday, a total of 1,423,637 people had had their first dose and 1,330,731 had had their second dose.
Meanwhile, 20,591 third doses have been administered.
This figure is down from that reported on Tuesday. The Department of Health dashboard notes that figures can be amended slightly upwards or downwards due to the re-classifying of doses.
A total of 980,419 booster jabs have been administered, as of Wednesday.
Last updated 30 March at 14:15 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
There are 1,610 people in hospital with Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland as of the latest figures on Wednesday, up from 1,605 on Tuesday.
There are 49 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units on Wednesday, down from 50 on Tuesday.
The total number of Covid-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic is 6,730 as of the latest update on Tuesday 29 March.
This figure, which is subject to revision, includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 5,381 PCR test-confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in the Republic of Ireland as of Wednesday.
In addition, 7,127 people registered a positive antigen test.
Last update: 30 March
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,836,798 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Tuesday.
A total of 3,829,042 people have had their first dose and 3,767,796 have had their second dose, while 239,960 single-dose vaccines have been administered.
A total of 2,904,979 booster jabs had been administered as of Tuesday.
Last updated: 29 March
Source: Department of Health Ireland