Lagan Valley: South Eastern Trust pausing births at midwife-led unit
By Catherine Smyth
BBC News NI
- Published
The South Eastern Trust is "temporarily pausing births" in Lagan Valley Hospital's midwife-led maternity unit.
The trust said it is taking this action because of "concerns that have been raised about a very small number of cases who have birthed in the unit".
In a statement, the trust said that the cases are under review and they are engaging with the families involved.
All current ante-natal and post-natal services will continue to be provided in the unit.
On average, eight women give birth in the unit each month.
Expectant mothers will be offered alternative care, including midwifery-led care in the Ulster Hospital.
The trust added: "We understand this decision may be disappointing for both staff in the unit and expectant mothers, however the trust has taken this temporary action in the interest of patient safety, pending the outcome of these reviews.
"All expectant mothers scheduled to give birth in the Midwifery Led Unit in the Lagan Valley Hospital and all staff impacted by this temporary action are being contacted by the trust."