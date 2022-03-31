Claire Roberts: Doctor 'said no need for inquest', tribunal hears
By Michael Fitzpatrick
BBC News NI
- Published
A doctor accused of failings following the death of a nine-year-old girl told her parents there would be "no need for an inquest", a tribunal has heard.
Dr Heather Steen is accused of trying to cover up the circumstances of Claire Roberts' death at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children in 1996.
Her death was examined as part of the Hyponatraemia Inquiry.
Claire was vomiting and it was initially claimed that her death was as a result of a brain virus.
On Thursday, Claire's father Alan Roberts told the hearing that following his daughter's death, Dr Steen told him and his wife there would be a "hospital-only post mortem and there would be no need for an inquest".
A lawyer acting for Dr Steen said his client had "no real recollection or clear recollection of this conversation".
He added that it wouldn't be her "usual practice" to tell parents this.
Mr Roberts also told the hearing that he and his wife asked Dr Steen on several occasions whether the hospital had done everything it could, with regards to his daughter's treatment.
"We got the same answer back each time, that everything possible was done for Claire and nothing more could have been done," he said.
Dr Steen denied claims of a cover-up around Claire's death when she gave testimony to the Hyponatraemia Inquiry in 2012.
The inquiry, which examined the role of several doctors, investigated the deaths of three children in hospital and two other children, including Claire, who died while receiving hospital care.
Claire was referred by her GP to hospital doctors after showing symptoms of vomiting and drowsiness.
She died after being given an overdose of fluids and medication.
The tribunal is inquiring into allegations that between October 1996 and May 2006, Dr Steen knowingly and dishonestly carried out several actions to conceal the true circumstances of the child's death.
The hearing continues.