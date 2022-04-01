Logan Wellbeing: PSNI reviews fertility clinic after BBC Spotlight programme
Police are reviewing a report received following a BBC NI Spotlight investigation into the treatment of fertility patients at a Belfast clinic.
Logan Wellbeing and Medical offers a fertility treatment protocol that incorporates treatments like massage.
It runs parallel with a medical side, which includes intravenous therapy and vitamin injections.
But Spotlight found the clinic used prescription-only drugs like dexamethasone, a powerful steroid.
The drugs were administered as part of a treatment protocol devised by Ruth Ellen Logan, who is at the forefront of the clinic's brand.
Dexamethasone is intended only for specified medical purposes and is not licensed for use in treating infertility.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) says inquiries are continuing.
Police appealed to anyone with information that may assist them to come forward.
Investigation generating audience response
Scores of people have been in contact, in response to Spotlight: The Babymaker Uncovered.
There have been emails and messages from many, whose experience appears to resonate with the former patients and staff featured in the programme.
Separately, a private Facebook support group has been set up for those affected with over 150 members joining in less than 24 hours.
A patient Spotlight called Linda had gone through a decade of infertility treatments with her husband when in 2018, she came across Ms Logan and her clinic in a Facebook post.
Linda did not want her real name used because family members do not know she underwent fertility treatment.
"She was offering a drug that was treating women that were having difficulty in getting pregnant; she seemed to be the lady that answered all your prayers," she said.
Linda booked a consultation and she said what Ruth Ellen Logan told her put her mind at ease.
"She told me that she was a medically-trained fertility specialist and that she worked very closely with the top consultants in Northern Ireland," she said.
"In the first appointment, she promised that she would have a baby for us and that she would find the problem."
Linda was unaware at that time that Ms Logan is not a medical professional and has no authority to medically diagnose, recommend, order or prescribe any drugs.
Dexamethasone, a component in an IV drip recommended by Ms Logan, formed a key part of the treatment she received at the clinic.
However, Ms Logan then increased the dose and nursing staff in the clinic administered the IV drips.
"She told me that this would be me fixed for life," said Linda.
However, there are medical risks to taking dexamethasone if you are pregnant or are trying to get pregnant.
"I would not give it full stop," said Prof Alison Murdoch, an internationally renowned fertility doctor.
"There's no evidence of benefit, dexamethasone is a powerful drug, it has side effects.
"You've got to give it carefully, there are medical contraindications to dexamethasone."
Linda told Spotlight that she was never informed of the medical risks of being administered dexamethasone.
She had in total paid close to £10,000 for a series of treatment protocols, including IV drips containing dexamethasone, when a clinic nurse refused to give her anymore.
"One of the nurses said to me that she can't stand back and watch it any more.
"She said: 'I'm not giving you this. If I give you this, I'll go to jail.'
"That was my final day in there and I walked away, and I was just so worried about what I had done to my body."
Ms Logan received a detailed letter from Spotlight with a series of questions arising from the investigation.
She did not directly address those questions.
As part of a statement from Logan Wellbeing and Medical, delivered via its lawyer, Spotlight was told "highly defamatory and inaccurate claims" have been made by "former clients and staff" but that the clinic's "confidentiality obligations prevent any comment".
