Newry: Shedloads of tractors auctioned 'off to good homes'
By Louise Cullen
BBC NI Agriculture & Environment Correspondent
- Published
Aidan Strain grew up on a farm in County Down.
He remembers driving his father and grandfather's tractors from a young age, then using the neighbours' ones when they needed help.
And although he grew up to become an engineer - establishing an international firm - the love for the farm vehicle never left him.
"I remember at school, anyone would tell you, I used to sit and draw tractors all the time," he said.
"I used to love going to Balmoral and picking up all the brochures, and I used to dream about them."
As an adult, those dreams became a collection of more than 80 vintage and classic tractors.
And as a father and grandfather, he put his entire collection up for sale to allow his family business to grow.
"I've finished up with three sheds of tractors here that I can't get into, and half the time I don't see them.
"It was a lovely hobby, and it has come to the time that I need more room for other things here.
"But I will be sad to see them go."
The first tractors he knew were the ones his father and grandfather used on the family farm near Loughbrickland.
They were among the first tractors he bought when he started collecting in the late 1970s, and the first to come to mind when asked about his favourites.
"I would say the International B250, which would have been the same as my grandfather had, and the International B414 which my father had.
"The first tractor on our farm, I don't really remember it too much, would have been one of the wee grey Fergusons."
The same little grey Ferguson Brown, from 1938, and both the International models were part of his collection, and joined almost 80 others on the lawn for the sale on Saturday.
There are unusual models too, like the Doe Triple D - which combined two engines to achieve more than 100 horsepower - the Massey Ferguson 1200 and a cutaway Ford 4000, used in academic settings.
It attracted huge interest online, with thousands of views and bidders expected from all over the UK, Ireland and further afield.
"We've had a magnificent crowd," said Oliver Godfrey, director at Cheffins Machinery and Vintage Auctions which organised the sale.
"The weather turned out lovely, we had buyers from all over the UK and interest from America and a massive attendance online.
"Aidan was very happy, he loved his day, his friends, family and work colleagues were all here.
"He's sad to see some of them go but it clears space for his expanding business and he's pleased they're going to good homes and absorbed into collections where they'll be loved just as much."
While he grew up on a farm, Aidan went into mechanical engineering and established his own firm just outside Mullaghbane in County Armagh, after moving there when he got married.
And it's for that business that he sold the collection.
"A lot of the stuff that we do now is modularised," he said.
"We were making stuff out here last year outside, for I had the place full of tractors. But that shed is free for them now and there's another big factory unit going up.
"So that will let the younger generation move on."
But he does have some mixed feelings.
"My mind is pulling at me all the time, have I done the right thing here?
"But I have to be logical about it.
"I think it'll be a great relief to see someone else enjoying them.
"That's not to say I'll not go again probably and buy more in two years' time. I don't know, let's see."