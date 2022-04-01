NI health crisis: Lurgan man needed surgery after ambulance delay
- Published
The wife of a man from Lurgan who was left waiting for over three hours for an ambulance after suffering a perforated bowel says she believes the delay has worsened his condition.
At 10:30 GMT on Tuesday, 63-year-old Kevin Mitchell collapsed in his garden.
After waiting more than three hours for an ambulance, his wife Deirdre finally had to transport him to Craigavon Area Hospital.
She said Kevin was in severe pain and could no longer wait.
Speaking to BBC News NI, Mrs Mitchell said she first called the ambulance at about 10:45 GMT and told operators her husband was "just about responding and going grey".
They were told an ambulance was not available and to dial 999 if his condition changed.
"That went on from a 10:45 to 2 o'clock and by this stage my husband was in severe agony," Mrs Mitchell told BBC News NI.
"I just said to him, 'Kevin if you don't get into the car, you're not going to make it'."
When the Mitchell's eventually made it to A&E, an ambulance arrived at their home 15 minutes later.
"I said to the people at accident and emergency, 'My husband needs a wheelchair'," Mrs Mitchell said.
"They got him and in a very short time he was given morphine, so that tells you how much pain he was in.
"He then was operated on the same day which resulted in life-changing surgery, that his life wont be the same when he comes home here.
"He will have to have a full care package."
Kevin is still recovering in hospital.
Mrs Mitchell said she does not blame the ambulance staff and believes they are "doing their best" with limited resources.
But she said "there is no doubt" in her mind that being left so long for an ambulance to arrive is the reason he had to get surgery.
In a statement, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) apologised to "any patient or carer who feels that they haven't received the standard of service which they would expect."
It added: "The service continues to face challenges including the number of staff absences due to Covid-related issues and delayed turnarounds in emergency departments."