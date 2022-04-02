Covid-19: Six Covid-related deaths and 1,002 cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Six new Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Saturday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 3,335.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
Another 1,002 cases of coronavirus were reported on Saturday, down from 1,218 cases on Friday.
The Department of Health's dashboard is due to be updated again on Monday.
On Friday, there were 515 people with Covid-19 in hospital in Northern Ireland and five patients were in intensive care.
On Thursday, there were 522 people with Covid-19 in hospital in Northern Ireland and six patients were in intensive care.
Vaccines
A total of 3,758,510 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Saturday.
A total of 1,423,971 people had had their first dose and 1,331,620 had had their second dose.
Meanwhile, 20,610 third doses have been administered.
A total of 982,309 booster jabs have been administered, as of Saturday.
There are 1,415 people in hospital with Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland as of the latest figures on Saturday, down from 1,468 on Friday.
There are 52 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units on Saturday, down from 59 on Friday.
The total number of Covid-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic is 6,786 as of Friday.
This figure, which is subject to revision, includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 5,750 PCR test-confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in the Republic of Ireland on Friday.
In addition, 5,089 people registered a positive antigen test.
Vaccines
A total of 7,838,256 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Thursday.
A total of 3,829,659 people have had their first dose and 3,768,612 have had their second dose, while 239,985 single-dose vaccines have been administered.
A total of 2,910,747 booster jabs had been administered as of Thursday.
