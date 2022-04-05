Londonderry: Man shot by masked attackers as he slept in bed
- Published
A man in his 30s has been taken to hospital after being shot in the legs while he was sleeping in Londonderry.
Just after midnight on Monday, three masked men burst into a house in Kildrum Gardens, police have said.
Two of them entered a bedroom where the victim was sleeping and shot him twice, once in each leg.
A woman, who was also in the property at the time, was physically uninjured but has been left shaken by the incident, a senior officer said.
Police have appealed for information.