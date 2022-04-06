Londonderry: Corrody Road security alert continues
- Published
A security alert in Londonderry, which began on Monday evening, has continued into Wednesday.
The alert began after a suspicious object was discovered on the Corrody Road at about 19:00 BST on Monday.
The road remained closed overnight between Strabane Old Road and Kittybane Road and continues to be closed on Wednesday, the police have said.
No homes have been evacuated but traffic diversions have been put in place as police attend the incident.
Ch Insp Michael O'Loan thanked residents who have been disrupted "for their co-operation and patience as we work to make the scene safe".
"We ask that until the scene is declared safe, people heed the police cordons," Ch Insp O'Loan said on Tuesday evening.
He added: "I want to reassure the community we are working through this situation as quickly as we can, however, our priority is to keep people safe; that is of paramount importance."
'We are losing money'
Ken Ferguson's tyre disposal business on the Corrody Road has been impacted because of the alert.
Speaking to BBC Radio Foyle, Mr Ferguson said he had to send five of his staff home because of the disruption.
"Our lorries are in the yard, two lorries are usually out every day, but we can't get them out.
"We are trying to run a business... we can't get out and we are losing money."
Jacqueline McLaughlin's home is between the police cordons in a rural part of the road.
Ms McLaughlin said she first became aware of the security alert when she walked toward a police checkpoint on Tuesday and was told there was an "ongoing incident".
"I can get in and out, but it adds about 15 minutes onto my journey.
"It is disruptive, you also have to stop [at the checkpoints] and prove who you are," she added.