Firmus announces 37% gas price rise for Belfast customers
- Published
Firmus Energy has announced a price increase of 37% for natural gas customers in the Belfast area.
The rise, which will affect about 47,000 customers, will come into effect on 3 May.
It comes days after Firmus announced its prices for gas will increase by 16.3% in its Ten Towns network.
That increase, which will affect about 55,000 customers, will take effect from the same date.
The Consumer Council said the 37% price rise for Belfast customers would see the average bill rise by about £330 per year.
"While this price rise was expected due to sustained increases in global wholesale gas costs and having seen Firmus Energy Ten Towns and SSE Airtricity Belfast price rises, it makes it no less challenging for households to absorb," the council's Raymond Gormley said.
"The global wholesale price increase, exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine, follows well-publicised rises in home heating oil, coal, electricity, grocery and transport fuel costs.
"This is particularly bad news for consumers in vulnerable situations and low-income households.
"It also means a wider group of households than before are having their budgets stretched ever further.
"Unlike the consumers in the Ten Towns network, gas consumers in the Greater Belfast area have the opportunity to switch supplier and the Consumer Council encourage customers to check they have the best deal before 2 May 2022 when the opt-out period ends.
"It is also worth checking if you are on the cheapest electricity tariff."
In January, an emergency winter fuel payment scheme opened for applications, with 11 companies from across the energy sector pledging more than £250,000 in donations to the scheme.
This scheme closed for applications last week.