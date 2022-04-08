NI election 2022: Candidates announced for assembly poll
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
- Published
A total of 239 candidates will contest the Northern Ireland Assembly election next month - 11 more than last time.
On Thursday 5 May, voters will select 90 of the 239 to be returned to Stormont.
Sinn Féin are fielding the most candidates with 34, followed by the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), who are standing 30.
The Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) has 27, while Alliance has 24 and the SDLP has 22.
SIGN UP FOR ALERTS: Get extra updates on BBC Northern Ireland election coverage
The Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) is fielding 19 candidates, the Green Party has 18 and People Before Profit 12.
Aontú is also fielding 12 candidates, the Workers Party has six candidates in the race and the Progressive Unionist Party (PUP) three.
The Irish Republican Socialist Party (IRSP) and the Socialist Party have two candidates each.
The Northern Ireland Conservatives, Cross Community Labour Alliance (CCLA), Resume NI and Heritage Party are all fielding one candidate each.
There are also 24 independent candidates in the field.
Of all 18 constituencies in Northern Ireland, Belfast West has the largest number of candidates standing, with 17 going on the ballot paper.
East Antrim has the fewest with 10 candidates standing in the constituency.
Belfast East
Andy Allen - Ulster Unionist Party
Karl Bennett - Progressive Unionist Party
David Brooks - Democratic Unionist Party
Joanne Bunting - Democratic Unionist Party
Charlotte Carson - Social Democratic and Labour Party
Hannah Kenny - People Before Profit
Lauren Kerr - Ulster Unionist Party
Naomi Long - Alliance Party
Eoin Macneill - The Workers Party
Peter McReynolds - Alliance Party
Mairead O'Donnell - Sinn Féin
John Ross - Traditional Unionist Voice
Brian Smyth - Green Party
Belfast North
Phillip Brett - Democratic Unionist Party
Julie-Anne Corr-Johnston - Ulster Unionist Party
Fiona Ferguson - People Before Profit
Billy Hutchinson - Progressive Unionist Party
Gerry Kelly - Sinn Féin
Lily Kerr - The Workers Party
Brian Kingston - Democratic Unionist Party
Seán Mac Niocaill - Aontú
Nichola Mallon - Social Democratic and Labour Party
Nuala McAllister - Alliance Party
Ron McDowell - Traditional Unionist Voice
Carál Ní Chuilín - Sinn Féin
Mal O'Hara - Green Party
Stafford Ward - Independent
Belfast South
Claire Bailey - Green Party
Paula Bradshaw - Alliance Party
Andrew Girvin - Traditional Unionist Voice
Deirdre Hargey - Sinn Féin
Paddy Lynn - The Workers Party
Luke McCann - Aontú
Stephen McCarthy - Ulster Unionist Party
Neil Moore - Socialist Party
Elly Odhiambo - Independent
Kate Nicholl - Alliance Party
Matthew O'Toole - Social Democratic and Labour Party
Edwin Poots - Democratic Unionist Party
Sipho Sibanda - People Before Profit
Elsie Trainor - Social Democratic and Labour Party
Belfast West
Danny Baker - Sinn Féin
Gerard Burns - Independent
Gerry Carroll - People Before Profit
Patrick Crossan - The Workers Party
Paul Doherty - Social Democratic and Labour Party
Jordan Doran - Traditional Unionist Voice
Órlaithí Flynn - Sinn Féin
Linsey Gibson - Ulster Unionist Party
Gerard Herdman - Aontú
Donnamarie Higgins - Alliance Party
Declan Hill - Independent
Stevie Maginn - Green Party
Tony Mallon - Independent
Frank McCoubrey - Democratic Unionist Party
Dan Murphy - Irish Republican Socialist Party
Aisling Reilly - Sinn Féin
Pat Sheehan - Sinn Féin
East Antrim
Mark Bailey - Green Party
Roy Beggs - Ulster Unionist Party
Norman Boyd - Traditional Unionist Voice
Stewart Dickson - Alliance Party
Danny Donnelly - Alliance Party
David Hilditch - Democratic Unionist Party
Gordon Lyons - Democratic Unionist Party
Siobhán McAlister - Social Democratic and Labour Party
Oliver McMullan - Sinn Féin
John Stewart - Ulster Unionist Party
East Londonderry
Caoimhe Archibald - Sinn Féin
Jordan Armstrong - Traditional Unionist Voice
Maurice Bradley - Democratic Unionist Party
Gemma Brolly - Aontú
Mark Coulson - Green Party
Cara Hunter - Social Democratic and Labour Party
Chris McCaw - Alliance Party
Kathleen McGurk - Sinn Féin
Amy Merron - People Before Profit
Niall Murphy - Independent
Stephanie Quigley - Independent
Alan Robinson - Democratic Unionist Party
Billy Stewart - Independent
Claire Sugden - Independent
Russell Watton - Progressive Unionist Party
Darryl Wilson - Ulster Unionist Party
Fermanagh and South Tyrone
Derek Backhouse - Independent
Rosemary Barton - Ulster Unionist Party
Matthew Beaumont - Alliance Party
Paul Bell - Democratic Unionist Party
Emma DeSouza - Independent
Jemma Dolan - Sinn Féin
Alex Elliott - Traditional Unionist Voice
Tom Elliott - Ulster Unionist Party
Deborah Erskine - Democratic Unionist Party
Adam Gannon - Social Democratic and Labour Party
Colm Gildernew - Sinn Féin
Emmett Kilpatrick - People Before Profit
Denise Mullen - Aontú
Áine Murphy - Sinn Féin
Kellie Turtle - Green Party
Dónal Ó Cofaigh - Cross Community Labour Alliance
Foyle
Pádraig Delargy - Sinn Féin
Emmet Doyle - Aontú
Mark H Durkan - Social Democratic and Labour Party
Ciara Ferguson - Sinn Féin
Rachael Ferguson - Alliance Party
Gillian Hamilton - Green Party
Shaun Harkin - People Before Profit
Anne McCloskey - Independent
Ryan McCready - Ulster Unionist Party
Colly McLaughlin - Irish Republican Socialist Party
Sinéad McLaughlin - Social Democratic and Labour Party
Gary Middleton - Democratic Unionist Party
Elizabeth Neely - Traditional Unionist Voice
Brian Tierney - Social Democratic and Labour Party
Lagan Valley
Robbie Butler - Ulster Unionist Party
Pat Catney - Social Democratic and Labour Party
Amanda Doherty - People Before Profit
Jeffrey Donaldson - Democratic Unionist Party
Sorcha Eastwood - Alliance Party
Paul Givan - Democratic Unionist Party
David Honeyford - Alliance Party
Gary Hynds - Independent
Simon Lee - Green Party
Gary McCleave - Sinn Féin
Lorna Smyth - Traditional Unionist Voice
Laura Turner - Ulster Unionist Party
Mid Ulster
Keith Buchanan - Democratic Unionist Party
Linda Dillon - Sinn Féin
Meta Graham - Ulster Unionist Party
Claire Hackett - Alliance Party
Alixandra Halliday - Aontú
Patrick Haughey - Independent
Sophia McFeely - People Before Profit
Patsy McGlone - Social Democratic and Labour Party
Glenn Moore - Traditional Unionist Voice
Michelle O'Neill - Sinn Féin
Conor Rafferty - Resume NI
Hugh Scullion - The Workers Party
Emma Sheerin - Sinn Féin
Stefan Taylor - Green Party
Newry and Armagh
Cathal Boylan - Sinn Féin
Jackie Coade - Alliance Party
Daniel Connolly - Aontú
Nicola Grant - The Workers Party
Ciara Henry - Green Party
William Irwin - Democratic Unionist Party
Liz Kimmins - Sinn Féin
Gavin Malone - Independent
Justin McNulty - Social Democratic and Labour Party
Conor Murphy - Sinn Féin
Keith Ratcliffe - Traditional Unionist Voice
David Taylor - Ulster Unionist Party
North Antrim
Jim Allister - Traditional Unionist Voice
Matthew Armstrong - Traditional Unionist Voice
Bethany Ferris - Ulster Unionist Party
Paul Frew - Democratic Unionist Party
Philip McGuigan - Sinn Féin
Patricia O'Lynn - Alliance Party
Eugene Reid - Social Democratic and Labour Party
Laird Shingleton - Independent
Mervyn Storey - Democratic Unionist Party
Robin Swann - Ulster Unionist Party
Paul Veronica - Green Party
North Down
Chris Carter - Independent
Alan Chambers - Ulster Unionist Party
Stephen Dunne - Democratic Unionist Party
Alex Easton - Independent
Connie Egan - Alliance Party
Jennifer Gilmour - Democratic Unionist Party
John Gordon - Traditional Unionist Voice
Naomi McBurney - Ulster Unionist Party
Therese McCartney - Sinn Féin
Ray McKimm - Independent
Andrew Muir - Alliance Party
Matthew Robinson - Conservative and Unionist Party
Déirdre Vaughan - Social Democratic and Labour Party
Rachel Woods - Green Party
South Antrim
Steve Aiken - Ulster Unionist Party
Róisín Bennett - Aontú
John Blair - Alliance Party
Pam Cameron - Democratic Unionist Party
Trevor Clarke - Democratic Unionist Party
Declan Kearney - Sinn Féin
Mel Lucas - Traditional Unionist Voice
Roisin Lynch - Social Democratic and Labour Party
Jerry Maguire - People Before Profit
Paul McCrory - People Before Profit
Paul Michael - Ulster Unionist Party
Andrew Moran - Independent
Lesley Veronica - Green Party
South Down
Patrick Brown - Alliance Party
Patrick Clarke - Independent
Sinéad Ennis - Sinn Féin
Diane Forsythe - Democratic Unionist Party
Noleen Lynch - Green Party
Jill Macauley - Ulster Unionist Party
Cathy Mason - Sinn Féin
Rosemary McGlone - Aontú
Colin McGrath - Social Democratic and Labour Party
Harold McKee - Traditional Unionist Voice
Karen McKevitt - Social Democratic and Labour Party
Strangford
Kellie Armstrong - Alliance Party
Stephen Cooper - Traditional Unionist Voice
Harry Harvey - Democratic Unionist Party
Conor Houston - Social Democratic and Labour Party
Ben King - Independent
Róise McGivern - Sinn Féin
Nick Mathison - Alliance Party
Maurice McCartney - Green Party
Michelle McIlveen - Democratic Unionist Party
Mike Nesbitt - Ulster Unionist Party
Philip Smith - Ulster Unionist Party
Peter Weir - Democratic Unionist Party
Upper Bann
Glenn Barr - Ulster Unionist Party
Doug Beattie - Ulster Unionist Party
Glenn Beattie - Heritage Party
Jonathan Buckley - Democratic Unionist Party
Diane Dodds - Democratic Unionist Party
Darrin Foster - Traditional Unionist Voice
Aidan Gribbin - Aontú
Dolores Kelly - Social Democratic and Labour Party
Lauren Kendall - Green Party
Liam Mackle - Sinn Féin
John O'Dowd - Sinn Féin
Eóin Tennyson - Alliance Party
West Tyrone
Nicola Brogan - Sinn Féin
Barry Brown - Independent
Thomas Buchanan - Democratic Unionist Party
Trevor Clarke - Traditional Unionist Voice
Stephen Donnelly - Alliance Party
Amy Ferguson - Socialist Party
Carol Gallagher - People Before Profit
Paul Gallagher - Independent
Susan Glass - Green Party
James Hope - Aontú
Ian Marshall - Ulster Unionist Party
Declan McAleer - Sinn Féin
Daniel McCrossan - Social Democratic and Labour Party
Maolíosa McHugh- Sinn Féin
- WHAT'S HAPPENING WHERE: Really simple guide
- GUIDE: How to vote in local elections
- NOTIFICATIONS: Sign up for Northern Ireland election alerts