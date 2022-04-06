Timothy Graham: Man jailed over manslaughter of 'gentle giant'
- Published
A County Down man who stabbed his neighbour more than 90 times has been sentenced to a minimum of six years in jail for the "brutal and unprovoked" killing.
Andrew Ian Vance, 47, who has paranoid schizophrenia, stabbed Timothy Graham, 47, in Enterprise Court in Bangor in October 2019.
Enterprise Court is a supported housing facility where they both lived.
Mr Graham was described by his family as a "sensitive gentle giant".
On Wednesday, Vance appeared at Belfast Crown Court via videolink from Maghaberry Prison to be sentenced for manslaughter.
The court heard the defendant was arrested with the kitchen knife he had used to kill his neighbour still in his hand and told police he was Jesus Christ and had killed Satan.
He was initially charged with murder, however, the Crown accepted a plea of manslaughter on the ground of diminished responsibility due to his mental state.
The judge said Mr Graham's death was "terrible" and described him as both "harmless and blameless".
He noted that both men were diagnosed as having schizophrenia and that in the years they had both been living at the same accommodation there had never been any animosity between them.
Police received a 999 call at 01:15 on 31 October 2019 from a staff member who said there had been a stabbing outside one of the houses.
When officers arrived, they saw Mr Graham lying in a pool of blood with Vance standing beside him, holding a knife.
'Prolonged'
A prosecution barrister said Mr Graham was attacked as he sat outside his home smoking with a female resident.
This resident said they were approached by a "calm" Vance, who called the victim Satan.
The prosecution said Vance began a "prolonged" and "unprovoked" attack, with Mr Graham sustaining wounds to his neck and chest.
Vance was interviewed on four occasions, during which he stated he didn't believe his neighbour was dead and couldn't remember killing him.
Vance's barrister said his client had a series of mental health issues including paranoid schizophrenia.
'Out of the blue'
The judge accepted the incident had "come out of the blue" and Vance's medical issues had been considered.
He concluded the defendant presented a risk of serious harm to the public.
He said: "If he offends again, there is every chance that the harm he causes will be just as brutal and devastating as his attack on Mr Graham."
The judge imposed an indeterminate custodial sentence and set a tariff of six years as the minimum amount Vance will spend in jail before he is considered eligible for release.
He said that when that period was served the Parole Commissioners would release him if they consider it safe to do so.
Vance was also given an absolute discharge for possessing Class B drugs, after a small amount of cannabis was located in his bedroom during a police search in the aftermath of Mr Graham's death.
In a statement released after the sentencing, Police Service of Northern Ireland Det Insp Millar said it was a "truly tragic event, which has left a family bereft and heartbroken".