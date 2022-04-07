Translink: NI bus drivers to take strike action over pay dispute
Members of the Unite and GMB bus driver trade unions have voted to take industrial action over a pay offer from Translink.
The move will see all Ulsterbus and Metro bus services withdrawn for one week from Monday 25 April.
Translink has said it was "disappointed" by the decision.
A company spokesperson said they had made a "fair and reasonable" pay offer which included an enhanced package of conditions following talks.
"We are disappointed to learn that Unite and GMB Bus Driver Trade Unions have voted to take industrial action," the spokesperson said.
"Following extensive negotiations, we made a pay offer, including an enhanced package of conditions, that we believe is fair and reasonable.
"We remain committed to working with the unions to avert this action".
In balloting members last week, Unite said the offer had represented a real terms pay cut for staff because of a rise in inflation.
"Our members working on the buses at Translink will have the union's total support until the company makes a fair offer and this dispute is resolved," Sharon Graham, the union's general secretary, explained.
Last month, school buses were affected by strike action as Unite members demonstrated over a proposed 1.75% local government pay offer.