Cookstown: Pedestrian, 21, dies in lorry collision
- Published
A pedestrian has died after a collision involving a lorry in the Tullywiggan Road area of Cookstown.
Lee Usher, 21, from the Portadown area, died at the scene of the crash close to the junction with Bramble Lane.
Emergency services were called at around 15:45 BST on Wednesday and the road was closed. It has since reopened.
Police have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has dash-cam footage of the crash to come forward.