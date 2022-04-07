Covid-19: Five Covid-related deaths and 479 in hospital
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Five new Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Thursday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 3,353.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
Another 1,133 cases of coronavirus were reported on Thursday, down from 1,155 cases on Wednesday.
The data includes cases confirmed from samples taken in previous days, not necessarily just in the latest reporting period.
Since 5 January, people in Northern Ireland who have a positive lateral flow test (LFT) no longer need a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test to confirm that result.
The Department of Health has said it was "extremely important", though, that people report their LFT test result if positive.
On Thursday, 479 people with Covid-19 were in hospital in Northern Ireland, down 519 from Wednesday.
Three patients are in intensive care, down from five the day before.
Last updated 7 April at 14:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 3,763,001 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Thursday.
A total of 1,424,623 people had had their first dose and 1,332,892 had had their second dose.
Meanwhile, 20,652 third doses have been administered.
A total of 984,834 booster jabs have been administered, as of Thursday.
Last updated 7 April at 14:05 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
There are 1,333 people in hospital with Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland as of the latest figures, down from 1,360 on Tuesday.
There are 58 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, up from 54 on Tuesday.
The total number of Covid-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic is 6,824 as of Wednesday.
This figure, which is subject to revision, includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 4,076 PCR test-confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday.
In addition, 4,278 people registered a positive antigen test on Wednesday.
Last updated 6 April at 16:00 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,845,004 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Tuesday.
A total of 3,832,031 people have had their first dose and 3,772,902 have had their second dose, while 240,071 single-dose vaccines have been administered.
A total of 2,935,638 booster jabs had been administered as of Tuesday.
Last updated 6 April at 16:00 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland