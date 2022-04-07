Botanic Avenue, Belfast: Man injured after liquid thrown at face
- Published
A man in his 30s has sustained potentially life-altering injuries after liquid was thrown in his face in Belfast, police have said.
The incident happened at about 14:45 BST on Thursday in Botanic Avenue.
The victim was sitting down when he was attacked. The police said the culprit ran off in the direction of Ireton Street.
The victim is being treated in hospital for face and chest injuries. A 39-year-old man has been arrested.
Anyone who witnessed the event or may have dash-cam footage is asked to contact police.