Botanic Avenue: Man released on bail after serious assault
- Published
A 39-year-old man arrested in connection with a serious assault in Belfast has been released on police bail.
A man in his 20s sustained potentially life-altering injuries after liquid was thrown in his face in Botanic Avenue on Thursday, police said.
The incident happened at about 14:45 BST.
The man was sitting down when he was attacked and BBC News NI understands he was part of the homeless community.
Sources told the BBC the liquid thrown at the victim was acid and that he suffered burns to his face, neck and chest.
He is being treated in hospital for face and chest injuries.