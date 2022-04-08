P&O Ferries: Ship detained in Larne released after reinspection
A P&O ferry that was detained in Northern Ireland last month because inspectors deemed the ship "unfit to sail" has been released from detention.
The European Causeway sails between Larne and Cairnryan but it was held in Larne on 26 March after a Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) inspection.
The MCA raised concerns over the crew's training, nine days after P&O sacked 800 other workers.
On Friday, the MCA said the ferry has been released following a reinspection.
However, there are other P&O ferries which are still awaiting clearance.
In a statement, the MCA said P&O's Pride of Kent vessel, which usually travels between Dover and Calais, "remains under detention".
The agency added that the European Highlander "was cleared for a relocation voyage to Larne, but is still to have its full Port State Control inspection".
The MCA said it would be inspecting eight P&O ferries in total through the Port State Control regime.
P&O Ferries sparked outrage on 17 March when the firm sacked 800 staff without notice, under a plan to replace them with cheaper agency workers.
It led to protests at several UK ports, with some crew members refusing to leave their ships after they were told the news in a company video message.
In Larne, private security officers were then sent onto the European Causeway to remove its sacked staff after it docked at Larne Harbour.
Later that month, the MCA inspected the vessel and detained it in Larne due to "failures on crew familiarisation, vessel documentation and crew training".
P&O Ferries said at the time it would make changes to return the ship to service.
The firm has been widely criticised by local politicians and by central government for its actions in relation to sacking its experienced staff without notice.
The ferry firm has argued that without changes to staffing, its business "would not be viable".
BBC News NI has contacted P&O to ask when the European Causeway will resume sailing, but in a tweet on Friday night, the firm said its Larne to Cairnryan service "remains suspended".