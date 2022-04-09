P&O ferry detained in Larne over safety concerns back sailing
By Kevin Sharkey
BBC News NI
- Published
A P&O ferry, detained in Larne last month over safety concerns, is sailing again but with limited services.
The European Causeway had been held by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) after P&O sacked 800 of its workers.
The ferry completed a return journey between Larne and Cairnryan on Saturday.
It is the first time the vessel has been allowed to sail since it was detained in Larne a fortnight ago.
The detention came after the company sacked 800 workers across the UK without notice.
The company recruited new staff, but the MCA detained the European Causeway saying it was concerned about "failures on crew familiarisation, vessel documentation and crew training".
The vessel was released from detention on Friday and it sailed out of Larne at 10:00 BST on Saturday and returned from Cairnryan at 16:00 BST.
It is understood that only freight was transported on the vessel.
Another P&O vessel, the European Highlander, remains docked In Larne awaiting a full Port State Control Inspection.
The ferry operator has been strongly criticised by politicians and unions following the sacking of workers.
However, P&O says its business "would not be viable " without changes to staffing.