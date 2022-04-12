Ballymena: Police search Mid and East Antrim council offices
By Maria McCann
BBC News NI North East Reporter
- Published
Police investigating suspected misconduct in public office have carried out a second search at Mid and East Antrim Borough Council offices.
Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Branch visited the council headquarters at Bridge Street, Ballymena, on 5 April 2022.
The council offices were initially searched by police in October 2021.
Officers are also investigating suspected offences under the Freedom of Information Act.
Last year, BBC Spotlight reported that the investigation is linked to alleged attempts to delete correspondence that was sought under Freedom of Information requests.
The information requested was understood to be related to a controversial decision to withdraw staff operating the Northern Ireland Protocol at Larne Port.
A council spokesperson said: "Police were facilitated onto the premises as they sought further information as a follow up from their initial search enquiries."