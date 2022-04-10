Covid-19: Three Covid-related deaths and 562 cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Three new Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Sunday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 3,364.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
Another 562 cases of coronavirus were reported on Sunday, down from 782 cases on Saturday.
The data includes cases confirmed from samples taken in previous days, not necessarily just in the latest reporting period.
Since 5 January, people in Northern Ireland who have a positive lateral flow test (LFT) no longer need a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test to confirm that result.
The Department of Health has said it was "extremely important", though, that people report their LFT test result if positive.
The Department of Health dashboard is due to be be updated again on Monday.
On Friday, 478 people with Covid-19 were in hospital in Northern Ireland, down from 479 on Thursday.
Last updated 10 April at 16:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 3,766,488 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in Northern Ireland as of Sunday.
A total of 1,425,046 people had had their first dose and 1,333,738 have had their second dose.
Meanwhile, 20,662 third doses have been administered.
A total of 987,042 booster jabs have been administered, as of Sunday.
Last updated 10 April at 16:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
There are 1,069 people in hospital with Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland as of the latest figures on Saturday.
There are 52 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units.
The total number of Covid-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic is 6,863 as of Friday.
This figure, which is subject to revision, includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 2,845 PCR test-confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Friday.
In addition, 3,038 people registered a positive antigen test on Friday.
Last updated 9 April at 17:00 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,846,346 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Thursday.
A total of 3,832,593 people have had their first dose and 3,773,642 have had their second dose, while 240,111 single-dose vaccines have been administered.
A total of 2,943,451 booster jabs had been administered as of Thursday.
Last updated 7 April
Source: Department of Health Ireland