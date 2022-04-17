MoT: Breakdown firms providing cover despite test delays
By David Wilson
BBC News NI
- Published
The AA and RAC have said they will continue to provide roadside help to members in Northern Ireland when their vehicle MoT has expired.
Both motoring groups' breakdown services normally require a vehicle to hold a valid test certificate.
But many motorists in Northern Ireland are struggling to book an MoT because of a testing centre backlog.
Both the AA and RAC said drivers would not be left stranded at the roadside - provided an MoT was booked.
An RAC spokesman said it was "fully aware of issues with delayed MoTs in Northern Ireland and earlier this year adjusted our policy accordingly".
The spokesman said there was "scope for flexibility where customers have booked their MoT".
"Be assured we are monitoring the situation and we are always prepared to change policy if needed where a significant number of members are experiencing delays for essential MoTs through no fault of their own," he added.
The AA told BBC News NI it would continue to provide roadside assistance as long as:
- The vehicle is in a roadworthy and safe condition
- The vehicle is properly insured
- The driver can provide proof that a test is booked for the vehicle
This will remain the process for as long as delays to testing persist, the AA said.
MoT tests were suspended on several occasions over the last two years, due to safety concerns about equipment being used and the coronavirus pandemic.
Testing resumed fully in July 2021 but a significant backlog had developed, creating delays in the booking system.
The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) told BBC News NI that 30 new vehicle examiners had been hired since April last year as part of measures to cut the delays.
Between September last year and the end of February, 414,700 tests were carried out - a 10% rise on the average number of tests during the same months over the last five years, according to DfI figures.
Earlier this week, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said drivers without a valid MoT would get a "sympathetic hearing from police".
"I can assure people on behalf of the Police Service of Northern Ireland that my officers are not out there waiting with a clipboard to catch you out because you are a day late," PSNI Ch Insp Graham Dodds said.
Meanwhile the Association of British Insurers (ABI) has urged motorists to book the earliest available appointment to ensure motor insurance cover is not affected.
"As far as your motor insurance is concerned providing you have booked an MoT test, the motor insurance will continue to operate in normal way," Malcolm Tarling of ABI said.