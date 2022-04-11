Londonderry: Petrol bomb attack on police 'attempted murder'
A petrol bomb attack on a police officer in Londonderry is being treated as attempted murder.
The officer was attacked as police attended a fire at a house in the city's Creggan area shortly before 11:00 BST on Sunday.
He was able to deflect the petrol bomb but sustained an injury to his hand, police said.
"We are treating this horrific attack on our colleague as attempted murder," Det Insp Gareth Lavery said.
Police said officers had been attending the fire at a vacant property at Cecilia's Walk along with other emergency services when they were attacked by youth throwing stones.
The petrol bomb was thrown as officers attempted to secure the scene.
PSNI Supt Clive Beatty said the consequences could have been more serious had it not been for the officer's quick actions.
"What happened is unacceptable," he said.
"No one should go to work and be placed in such a dangerous situation. Were it not for his quick reaction, the consequences could have resulted in serious injury, or worse."
Det Insp Lavery said police are treating the fire, which was prevented from spreading to nearby properties, as arson.
An investigation into the fire, the subsequent disorder and attack on the officer is now under way.
Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.