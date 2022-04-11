Neil McConville: PSNI car chase shooting 'justified'
By Julian O'Neill
BBC News NI Home Affairs Correspondent
- Published
A police officer was justified in using lethal force on a man shot following a car chase in Glenavy, County Antrim, in April 2003, a coroner has ruled.
Neil McConville, 21, died from a gunshot wound to the chest.
The car he was driving was under surveillance on the correct suspicion it was transporting a firearm.
After it collided with a police vehicle, Mr McConville was shot amid fears he was about to drive over an officer knocked down at the scene.
The coroner, Judge Philip Babington, ruled the level of force "was no more than absolutely necessary and therefore was justified".
However, he added: "The operation was not planned and controlled in such a way that it minimised to the greatest extent possible the need for recourse to lethal force."
Mr McConville, a father of two, was shot on the Crumlin Road in Glenavy.
In a statement, Mr McConville's family said they were "disappointed" the coroner had found the use of force was justified.
It was issued through their solicitor, Padraig Ó Muirigh.
He said the coroner had identified "a number of significant failings" in the police operation.
"The McConville family have always maintained that Neil's death was preventable and they will need time to digest the detailed findings," he said.
An investigation by the Police Ombudsman also concluded in 2007 that the officer who opened fire three times was justified in doing so in order to protect a colleague's life.
A person who had been in the car with Mr McConville was arrested and charged with possession of a sawn-off shotgun.
In a statement following the ruling, Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd said: "We recognise that whatever the circumstances, a man lost his life and we understand that this is a difficult time for all concerned.
"We acknowledge today's judgment and will now take time to consider the detail in full.
"Policing has changed considerably in the past 19 years, as have our operational procedures relating to firearms operations, however where there are lessons to be learnt, we will seek to do so and implement any further changes required."